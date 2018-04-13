WATCH OVERTIME LIVE: The power of Kevin Love is Crucial For Cavs

In a season of change, at least one thing remained constant for the Cleveland Cavaliers: the team's swagger. They may be the No. 4 seed, but they believe they're still the beasts of the East.

"I always feel like whenever we take the floor we're gonna win every game", Kevin Love said following Friday's practice. "I feel like we're a really tough 'out', we'll be a tough team to beat in four games. We have the best player in the world and a lot of guys who are hungry and want to go out and prove what they can do."

Those would be the new guys, two of whom,Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson will be making their playoff debuts against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

"The new guys are in a good place", head coach Tyronn Lue said. "I think they're picking up everything pretty good. They're excited, we're excited, I'm excited, so I think they're doing a good job, and they'll be fine."

But it's more about the Power of Love. Kevin is crucial in these playoffs, because as we know, they've gone from the Big 3 to the Top 2. That's the obvious difference in this year's run.

"Losing Ky (Kyrie)", Love said. "A number of us are just gonna have to pick it up on the offensive end, whether it be 'Bron, whether it be myself, everybody really."

"He (Love) understands he's a big part of what we're trying to do", Lue added. "So there'll be a lot of plays run for him, a lot of things are going to filter through Kevin. He's gotta be great for us, and I think he will."

