Star sightings all over Cleveland for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions

Guitarist and Richie Sambora girlfriend Orianthi is in Cleveland for the Rock Hall Inductions. (Source: WOIO)

Want to know where the rock stars are staying this weekend?

Just look for the professional autograph hounds.

There's a large group of them at the Westin Downtown, being held at bay by black velvet ropes.

The Westin is directly across the street from Public Hall where the induction ceremony will take place on Saturday.

When our cameras walked up, the guitarist Orianthi was taking pictures and signing autographs.

Orianthi was the lead guitarist for Michael Jackson and is now dating Richie Sambora, a member of Bon Jovi being inducted this weekend.

"He's just so thrilled to get up there, you know play out the hits and everything for the fans, and all that. He's going to be so thrilled when he's up there. Yeah it's going to be a wonderful evening," Orianthi said.

Bon Jovi has been eligible for induction since 2008 and only nominated once in 2011.

Fans have said this is long overdue, and Orianthi agrees.

"Yeah, absolutely. For sure. But it's going to be such a really cool evening and I can't wait for him to see it," Orianthi said.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.