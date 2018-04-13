Dez Bryant released by Cowboys, Cleveland Browns fans react to n - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Dez Bryant released by Cowboys, Cleveland Browns fans react to news

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Dez Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Dallas Cowboys announced the team released wide receiver Dez Bryant on Friday.

Bryant is now one of the best free agents in the NFL.

In his eight years in the league Bryant has 73 touchdown receptions, 531 catches and 7,459 yards.

Cleveland Browns and NFL fans took to Twitter once Bryant was released.

"Have the Browns called Dez Bryant yet," Josh Keatley said.

"I hope the Browns pick up Dez Bryant," Joel Garcia said. 

"Browns are gonna sign Dez Bryant, you heard it here first," Tyler Clark wrote on Twitter.

