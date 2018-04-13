GM Lordstown plant slashes workforce; up to 1,500 jobs impacted

The General Motors plant in Lordstown made the dramatic announcement that it will go down from two shifts to one.

The news came during a plant-wide employee meeting on Friday afternoon, according to WKBN.

The one-shift schedule will take effect on June 18.

As many as 1,500 employees will be impacted.

The development comes as demand continues to dip for the major American car maker.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), whose running in the 2018 midterm elections, issued the following statement in response to the cuts:

“GM cannot pocket billions of dollars in tax cuts and turn around and fire Ohio workers whose livelihoods depend on these jobs,” Brown said. “I expect GM to tell Ohioans immediately how they plan to use their tax windfall to keep Ohioans in their jobs.”

General Motors Lordstown Complex produces the Chevrolet Cruze.

Lordstown is among the highest volume single line vehicle assembly facilities in the world with total production at over 16 million vehicles since production started in 1966.

In 2010, the complex officially launched and started shipping the Cruze.

