Cleveland Cooks: Behold, Merwin's legendary baked pretzel

Pretzel Dough:

3 cups warm water (110 degrees)

1 ¼ lbs. All Purpose Flour

1 ¼ lbs. High Gluten Flour

1 packet of active dry yeast

½ tbls. Dark brown sugar

Olive Oil for brushing dough

For Baking Soda Wash:

1 cups water

¼ cup baking soda

Procedure:

Whisk sugar and yeast into warm water and let sit until bubbling and foamy (5-10 minutes)

In mixer with dough hook attachment mix together briefly the two flours.

Slowly add water/yeast mix until incorporated. Allow dough to mix for 10 minutes on medium speed. Should form a ball and pull away from sides of mixing bowl.

Place dough ball on lightly floured service, brush with oil and cover with terry cloth towel. Let dough rise until doubled in size.

Divide dough into six equal pieces and roll into pretzels.

Boil water and baking soda until baking soda dissolves. Brush on top of pretzels and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until cooked. Brush with oil and salt with pretzel or kosher salt if desired.

Mustard:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 oz. A-1 steak sauce

3/4 tsp. Worcestershire

1 tsp. ground mustard

Whisk all ingredients together until well mixed

