Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: How to watch, listen to the NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Indiana Pacers at 3:30 p.m. on April 15 in Game 1 of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena.

How To Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Radio: WTAM 1100; WMMS 100.7

The NBA odds for the playoffs list the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Vegas favorite to win the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers are the No. 4 seed in the conference.

The Cavs clearly have the best player in world and Cleveland has won the Eastern Conference the last three years.

According to Sporting News Cleveland is -110 to win the East followed by the Toronto Raptors at +200 and the Philadelphia 76ers at +375.

Vegas has Cleveland at +800 to win the NBA Finals only the Golden State Warriors at +150 and the Houston Rockets at +150 are ahead of the Cavs.

The Cavs announced every fan in attendance for Game 1 against the Pacers on Sunday will receive a black Cavs shirt.

"Cleveland Whatever It Takes" is displayed on the shirt.

The Cavs said for Game 2 fans in attendance will also receive a shirt and a rally towel.

Fans can use the hashtag #WHATEVERITTAKES to cheer on the Cavs as they face off against the Pacers

