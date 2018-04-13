Maple Heights Police: Man arrested after groping teenage girls

Police said James Pyles made advances to the girls and groped them on their way to school. (Source Police)

The Maple Heights Police Department said a 33-year-old man has been accused of groping two teenage girls.

Police said James Pyles made advances to the girls and groped them on their way to school.

Investigators said the first incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on April 9 at Stafford Park.

Authorities said the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl while she was walking to school through the parking lot.

Pyles approached the girl and grabbed her, according to police.

Police said he touched her inappropriately while she was walking.

Investigators said Pyles told her how good looking she was and told her to keep walking.

Authorities said Pyles left when a car drove by through the parking lot.

According to police a second incident with a 17-year-old girl happened around 7:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police said 17-year-old girl was dropped off close to her high school and was approached by Pyles from behind.

Investigators said Pyles groped the girl while walking along with her and telling her she was pretty.

Authorities said girl was able to get away and call her dad who had dropped her off.

The girl's father called the police.

Police said officers responded to the scene and after a lengthy foot chase they caught the suspect.

Investigators said he was transported to the Maple Heights Police Department Jail.

He has been charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition.

