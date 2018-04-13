Cleveland parking restrictions and road closures announced for ' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland parking restrictions and road closures announced for 'Rock Hall Induction' weekend

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
City officials recommend people use public transportation and carpool with friends when going to events. (Source WOIO) City officials recommend people use public transportation and carpool with friends when going to events. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A list of parking restrictions and road closures in Cleveland have been announced for April 13-15.

Games and events this weekend include:

  • Three Cleveland Indians games
  • Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Game
  • Cleveland International Film Festival
  • The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction 

City officials recommend people use public transportation and carpool with friends when going to events.

Here is a link to the list of parking restrictions and road closures for the weekend.

The city also wants to remind people to be aware of counterfeit tickets from scalpers during the weekend.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly