Cleveland parking restrictions and road closures announced for 'Rock Hall Induction' weekend

City officials recommend people use public transportation and carpool with friends when going to events. (Source WOIO)

A list of parking restrictions and road closures in Cleveland have been announced for April 13-15.

Games and events this weekend include:

Three Cleveland Indians games

Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Game

Cleveland International Film Festival

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Here is a link to the list of parking restrictions and road closures for the weekend.

The city also wants to remind people to be aware of counterfeit tickets from scalpers during the weekend.

