President Donald Trump says United States has 'launched precision strikes' on Syria

President Donald Trump said the United States has "launched precision strikes" on Syria.

President Trump made the announcement on Friday night.

He said this is part of a combined operation with France and the United Kingdom.

"As other nations step up their contributions, we look forward to the day when we can bring our warriors home," Pres. Trump says https://t.co/sekJohjdYE pic.twitter.com/bfL9JTyZ1a — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2018

According to the Associated Press the strikes are a "direct result of Russia's failure to keep Syria's Assad from using chemical weapons.

The Associated Press is also reporting President Trump said U.S. Allies are prepared for "sustained" response until the Syrian government stops use of chemical weapons.

You can watch the stream of the President Trump's speech in the video below.

