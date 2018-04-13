Walmart yodeling kid sings at Coachella - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Walmart yodeling kid sings at Coachella

Mason Ramsey had the opportunity to sing at Coachella this weekend.

The 10-year-old kid went viral this past week when video was captured of him yodeling at Walmart.

The video was viewed more than 20 million times on Twitter.

Carolina Mudcats outfielder Clint Coulter used one of Ramsey's songs for his walk-up music to the plate.

On Friday Ramsey had to chance to sing at one of the biggest music festivals in the country.

You can watch the video below:

