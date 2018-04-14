Shooting in Elyria leaves woman in critical condition

Elyria police say a 20 year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot.

The unidentified victim was reportedly wounded in the chest after 9 p.m., Friday, April 13.

Police say she was shot at a home in the 1100 block of Barbara Street and a caller told emergency dispatchers the shooting was an accident.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Police are not saying if anyone has been arrested and they are still investigating.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.