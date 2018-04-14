Maple Heights police ask for help in finding missing man

The Maple Heights police department is looking for a missing man with several medical conditions.

Police say 63 year-old Richard Berensen was last seen by his wife sometime overnight.

There is concern for Berensen's safety since he suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and dementia and may not know his name.

Berensen is described as 5'11", 320 pounds and was wearing a brown leather jacket, Air Force shirt and hat, jeans with patches and glasses.

Anyone with any information on Berensen's whereabouts should contact Maple Heights police at (216) 662-1234.

