Brunswick Hills home engulfed in flames prompting area-wide firefighting effort

The Brunswick Hills Fire Department was dispatched to 922 Caxton Lane at 1 a.m. Saturday morning to extinguish a major house fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw flames shooting from the front and back of the home.

A husband, wife and their daughter safely escaped from the residence with no injuries.

It took firefighters an hour to subdue the blaze, which they feared would spread to other homes.

Firefighters from Brunswick, Hinckley Township, Strongsville, Valley City, Columbia Township and Medina rushed to the scene to assist.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene to aid the residents.

As per policy, the fire is under investigation by the Medina County Fire Investigation Task Force.

The home was completely destroyed by the fire.

