10-year-old boy saved by Cleveland firefighters dies at MetroHealth

Two children were pulled from the water at Mill Creek Falls Saturday afternoon by Cleveland firefighters.

A 16-year-old girl survived, but a 10-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries and died after being revived by medical staff at MetroHealth hospital.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, first responders raced to 8385 Webb Terrace to rescue the boy and girl around 2 p.m. after a passerby noticed the pair was in danger.

"We were here quickly with just like three or four minutes. With that girl still holding on, it's real slippery down there," the department's Public Information Officer, Mike Norman, said.

The girl was hanging onto a log under the falls, and the boy was submerged in the water.

A steep embankment with five feet of rushing water likely contributed to the emergency situation; the ground at the scene was also highly slippery and mossy.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.