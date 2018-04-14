Music royalty plug in at coveted 2018 Rock Hall induction ceremo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Music royalty plug in at coveted 2018 Rock Hall induction ceremony

Posted by Nichole Vrsansky, Reporter
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The celebrations are well underway for the 33rd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and the red carpet has been rolled out for music royalty.

Celebrities and rock stars began arriving at 5:30 p.m. to Public Hall on Lakeside Avenue.

The actual induction ceremony started at 7:30 p.m.

The Class of 2018 Inductees include Bon Jovi, The Cars, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Jon Bon Jovi will be inducted alongside current bandmates David Bryan and Tico Torres, as well as former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such. The band will be inducted by Howard Stern.

Tharpe will be inducted by Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes. Mary J. Blige will induct Simone, who died in 2003.

Brothers Mark and David Knopfler, of English rockers Dire Straits, won't attend the event, according to bassist John Illsley.

