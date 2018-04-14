Ryan Shazier cheered at Ohio State Spring Football game (video)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier attended the Ohio State Spring Football game on Saturday.

According to CBS Sports Shazier suffered a severe spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

It'll be tough to top this @B1Gfootball spring moment.



So great to see former @OhioStateFB star LB @RyanShazier back in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/LFGdVFpzEy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 14, 2018

The Big Ten Network posted a video of Shazier getting the crowd ready for the game and giving a high five to Urban Meyer.

Shazier had 15 sacks and 317 tackles in his three years with OSU.

In his last year with the Buckeyes Shazier recorded 144 tackles in 14 games.

