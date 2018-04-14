Ryan Shazier cheered at Ohio State Spring Football game (video) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ryan Shazier cheered at Ohio State Spring Football game (video)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) -

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier attended the Ohio State Spring Football game on Saturday.

According to CBS Sports Shazier suffered a severe spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

The Big Ten Network posted a video of Shazier getting the crowd ready for the game and giving a high five to Urban Meyer. 

Shazier had 15 sacks and 317 tackles in his three years with OSU.

In his last year with the Buckeyes Shazier recorded 144 tackles in 14 games.

