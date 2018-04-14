Tickets for Infinity Mirrors exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Art - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tickets for Infinity Mirrors exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Art go on sale to public on Monday

(Source Cleveland Museum of Art)
Tickets for the Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art go on sale to public at 9 a.m. on Monday.

People can purchase tickets online or by phone at 216-421-7350.

The exhibition will run at the museum from July 7 to Sept. 30. 

Here is a list of prices:

  • $30 for adults
  • $15 for children 6-17
  • Free for children 5 and under

The exhibit celebrates legendary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's career.

Kusama's work shows people the illusion of infinite space through her art.

