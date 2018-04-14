Tickets for Infinity Mirrors exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Art go on sale to public on Monday

Tickets for the Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art go on sale to public at 9 a.m. on Monday. (Source Cleveland Museum of Art)

Tickets for the Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art go on sale to public at 9 a.m. on Monday.

People can purchase tickets online or by phone at 216-421-7350.

The exhibition will run at the museum from July 7 to Sept. 30.

Here is a list of prices:

$30 for adults

$15 for children 6-17

Free for children 5 and under

The exhibit celebrates legendary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's career.

Kusama's work shows people the illusion of infinite space through her art.

