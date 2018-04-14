Silent protesters stand up against deportation

Dozens came together at Triangle Park in Chagrin Falls to protest against deportation. (Source WOIO)

Dozens came together at Triangle Park in Chagrin Falls to protest against deportation.

"A year ago when the President canceled DACA I felt anxiety. I felt fear. I felt anger. I felt like here we go again," said Jose Mendez.

A sea of nearly a 1,000 pairs of empty shoes represents the countless numbers of others in the same predicament.

"I've been here since 2000 and I feel we're kind of forgotten now," said Mendez.

While lawmakers go back and forth on whether the program introduced by introduced in 2012 by President Obama will remain, two year citizenship statuses for current Dreamers are quickly running out.

"We're contributing to the community and we're paying our taxes and we're following the law right."

Mendez says that all he could really do is live life just one day at a time, however, that's something that's so hard to do not knowing how long he'll be living here in the united states.

"We're in limbo. We don't know our future. We can't invest money. We can't buy houses because if we buy a house - how are we gonna get it paid off if we have an expiration date of two years," said Mendez.

He as well as two other Dreamers stood in the middle of Triangle Park in Chagrin falls Saturday afternoon, Barefoot - Asking the question, "If we're deported, who will fill our shoes?"

"It's very frightening for the dreamers. Because they have to worry whether or not they're going to be ripped apart from their families and whether or not their families are going to be deported," said Cleveland Jobs and Justice Director, Deb Kline.

"We're Americans. We have no where else to go. We don't know the cultures of where we were born," said Mendez.

