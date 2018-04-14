National candlelight vigil held for Aniya Day-Garrett

Noise is still being made all over the world in the case of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett. (Source WOIO)

Saturday Night 10 different groups in 10 different states held a vigil in her honor.

Dozens here in Ohio gathered with candles, photos, toys and anything else that would keep the memory of the 4-year-old alive.

Mickhal Garrett, Aniya's father was there in attendance.

He wanted to thank everyone for support throughout his fight for justice for his daughter.

"This means everything to us. From us, everybody across the world, we appreciate all your love and support from Cleveland to you. We thank you. We thank you. We thank you. We will continue to seek justice for each and every child on this planet. We need more safety. We need more safety for all our children," said Mickhal.

Aniya's mother Sierra Day and her boyfriend are being charged with Aniya's death.

The two have plead not guilty.

