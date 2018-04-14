Giant Eagle voluntarily recalls several meals with romaine lettuce due to potential E. coli

Giant Eagle is recalling several meals with romaine lettuce due to potential E. coli contamination. (Source: Facebook)

This includes items from Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations in Ohio.

The company said they are doing the recall out of caution and there have been no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers as of April 14.

Giant Eagle said the products were packaged from April 9-13 and were sold in clear plastic containers.

Here are photos of items impacted in the recall:

Anyone who purchased any of the impacted products should throw away the item. Customers can bring in a receipt of the impacted product and receive a refund.

For more information about the recall customers can call 1-800-553-2324.

