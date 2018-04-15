RAINED OUT: Indians game and Cavs Fan Fest

Rain has canceled two major events in downtown Cleveland Sunday.

The Cavs announced the free Cavs Fan Fest on Gateway Plaza scheduled to take place prior to Game 1 of the Cavs vs. Indiana Pacers playoff series has been rained out.

The interactive games, entertainment and food trucks will not take place, but large video screens on Gateway Plaza will still show the game.

Doors to the Q open at 1:30 p.m. for ticketed fans.

And, the Cleveland Indians have postponed today's game against the Blue Jays.

That game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Thursday, May 3 at 1:10 p.m.

Fans holding tickets dated April 15 and who cannot exchange tickets for the May 3 doubleheader, can exchange tickets to one of two eligible games, Sunday June 17 vs. MIN or Wednesday, June 20 vs. CWS.

The Lake County Captains game against the South Bend Cubs has also been postponed.

A doubleheader has been scheduled for May 14 and May 16.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.