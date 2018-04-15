Elderly woman killed in Akron house fire

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire, according to authorities.

Akron firefighters were called to the home at 600 Crouse Street around 7:30 p.m Saturday.

When crews arrived on the scene, heavy fire was showing and they were told a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters say they entered the home, found the victim and pulled her from the house, but she died from her injuries.

Her name is not being released at this time. Her son was also injured trying to run into the burning home, but he refused transport to the hospital.

Firefighters add her home had a working smoke detector.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

