Firefighter hurt battling Akron apartment fire

Four adults and one child displaced after fire on N. Arlington Street.

One firefighter was injured in an early morning apartment fire.

Akron firefighters say the fire started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 338 N. Arlington Street.

This was a house that was converted into apartments and residents lived in three of the apartments.

Four adults and one child are now displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The injured firefighter is being treated at a local hospital. His condition is not being released.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

