Driver in critical condition after crashing into downtown Cleveland building

A driver loses control of her car and crashes into a building.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at 1224 Huron Road in downtown.

Cleveland firefighters say they used the Jaws-of-Life to get the female driver out of the car.

She was transported to MetroHealth Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Her name is not being released.

Cleveland police say the crash remains under investigation and nobody inside the building was injured.

