Cleveland police officers shot at Saturday; second time this week

Cleveland police officers shot at at E. 79th and Decker. (Source: WOIO)

For the second time this week, suspects have open-fired on Cleveland police officers.

The latest incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of E. 79th and Decker.

Police say officers were taking a report from the resident after his house and two cars were shot at. The resident told police the suspect had been in a dark colored van.

While officers were at the home, the dark colored van returned, and a person inside the van fired multiple shots at the officers and resident.

There were no injuries and the shooter remains on the loose.

On Tuesday, April 10, Cleveland police officers driving in the area of E. 95th and Garfield were shot at.

The officers were not injured and that shooter also remains on the loose.

