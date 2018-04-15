Medical Examiner releases name of 10-year-old boy who drowned Saturday

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the 10-year-old boy who drowned Saturday is J'Meirre Williams.

According to Cleveland firefighters, Williams and a 16-year-old girl fell into the water at Mill Creek Falls in the 8300 block of Webb Terrrace.

When firefighters arrived, the girl was hanging onto a log under the falls, but Williams was in the water.

Firefighters rescued both, but Williams died at MetroHealth Hospital.

The 16-year-old girl survived. Her name is not being released.

