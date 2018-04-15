Church break-in suspect steals cash

Suspect breaks into Brewster church and steals cash. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police are looking for the suspect who broke into a church and stole cash.

It happened around 7:10 a.m.. Sunday at the Brewster Friends Church located at 139 W. Main Street.

Brewster police say the suspect pried open a rear door and then several interior doors.

Once inside, officers say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Detective Taylor at 330-767-3191, ext. 4.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.