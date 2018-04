Cavs are in the first round matchup against the Indiana Pacers. (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cavalier guard George Hill is playing with a chip on his shoulder today against the Indiana Pacers. He's excited about the playoffs and it shows.

Check out this monster slam by him in the first quarter.

Meanwhile in Cleveland....



George Hill throws down a dunk to start his afternoon pic.twitter.com/jW4oKLn8g8 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 15, 2018

Definitely a statement move against his former team.

