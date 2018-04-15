High water causes road closures in Ottawa and Erie County

High water has caused road closures in Ottawa County. (Source Police)

High water has caused road closures in Ottawa County.

The Port Clinton Police Department said most of the Perry Street areas are barricaded off because of the high water.

The police have posted a list of streets that are closed.

Officers are reminding people to stop driving around the barricades.

A Lakeshore flood warning was put in effect until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Catawba Island Photography Club has also posted photos of the damage.

