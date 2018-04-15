SWAT negotiator ends incident peacefully in North Ridgeville

A SWAT Negotiator was able to end an incident peacefully in North Ridgeville on Sunday. (Source Raycom Media)

A SWAT Negotiator was able to end an incident peacefully in North Ridgeville on Sunday.

The North Ridgeville Police Department said around 11:25 a.m. officers went to a home on Poplar Street for a welfare check.

Police said when officers arrived someone at the home presented a gun to the investigators and the person became uncooperative.

Investigators said the SWAT Team was called to respond to the incident.

After talking to the person the SWAT negotiator was able to end the incident peacefully and the person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to police.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.