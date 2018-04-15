Slow start for the Cavs as they lose to the Pacers 98-80

There was a lot of energy surrounding Sunday's game. The city was amped, the roster was healthy and we were going against a familiar foe.
The Cavs went down early in the first quarter and weren't really able to gain momentum.
The home team finished the first quarter trailing 33-14.
That wasn't the largest spread of the night as the squad teetered between 20 and 15 points the majority of the game.
So what happened?
Dead legs possibly: For the first time in his career LeBron played all 82 regular season games.
Even with the tough loss James still ended the game with a triple-double. He finished the game with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
Did we underestimate the Pacers?
Going into this game the Cavs knew it would be a battle. The Cavs finished out the regular season with a record of 1-3 against the squad.
Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 32 points, along with solid play from Myles Turner and big man, Bojan Bogdanovic.
Bounce back
The Cavs get will a chance at redemption Wednesday night. Game 2 is at Quicken Loans Arena at 7 p.m. on April 18.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.