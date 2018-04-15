Slow start for the Cavs as they lose to the Pacers 98-80

The Cavs get will a chance at redemption Wednesday night. Game 2 is at Quicken Loans Arena at 7 p.m. on April 18. (Source AP Images)

There was a lot of energy surrounding Sunday's game. The city was amped, the roster was healthy and we were going against a familiar foe.

The Cavs went down early in the first quarter and weren't really able to gain momentum.

The home team finished the first quarter trailing 33-14.

That wasn't the largest spread of the night as the squad teetered between 20 and 15 points the majority of the game.

So what happened?

Dead legs possibly: For the first time in his career LeBron played all 82 regular season games.

Even with the tough loss James still ended the game with a triple-double. He finished the game with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Did we underestimate the Pacers?

Going into this game the Cavs knew it would be a battle. The Cavs finished out the regular season with a record of 1-3 against the squad.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 32 points, along with solid play from Myles Turner and big man, Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bounce back

The Cavs get will a chance at redemption Wednesday night. Game 2 is at Quicken Loans Arena at 7 p.m. on April 18.

