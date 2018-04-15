Flood Warning issued in several counties in Northeast Ohio

A Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO)

A Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

The warning has been issued in Cuyahoga County, Medina County, Stark County, Summit County, Wayne County and Holmes County.

The flood warnings are in effect until 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

Beth McLeod did a recap of everything you need to know about the Flood Warnings.

A tornado warning was in effect until 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.



Tornado Warning including Akron OH, Canton OH, Cuyahoga Falls OH until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/AdmqHmaciu — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.