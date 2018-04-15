Flood Warning issued in several counties in Northeast Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Flood Warning issued in several counties in Northeast Ohio

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO) A Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

The warning has been issued in Cuyahoga County, Medina County, Stark County, Summit County, Wayne County and Holmes County.

The flood warnings are in effect until 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

Beth McLeod did a recap of everything you need to know about the Flood Warnings. 

A tornado warning was in effect until 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.
 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly