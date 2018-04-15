Car flipped over during storm in Akron (photos)

A photo of another car damaged during the storm. (Source Eric Logan)

A photo of a car flipped over during the storm on Sunday. (Source Eric Logan)

A car flipped over during the storm in Akron on Sunday.

A Tornado Warning was in effect in Summit County for about 45 minutes on April 15.

Photos from Eric Logan show a car flipped over next to Burger King on Manchester Road.

Logan also took another photo of another car that was damaged during the storm.

The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall is possible throughout the evening on Sunday, ponding of water and localized flooding may occur. Rises on area creeks and streams are likely, according to the National Weather Service.

