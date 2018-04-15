Lanes closed throughout interstates in Northeast Ohio after storm

Several lanes are closed throughout interstates in Northeast Ohio after the storm on Sunday. (Source WOIO)

A flood warning is in effect in several counties in Ohio.

Flood Warning issued in several counties in Northeast Ohio

A tornado warning was in effect for about 45 minutes in several counties on April 15.

The Ohio Department of Transportation posts updates of lanes closed on interstates in Ohio at this link.

The Cleveland Police Department is also posting updates of road closures on Twitter.

Valley Rd./ Jennings closed because of flooding until further notice. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 15, 2018

The storm on Sunday caused a car to flip over in Akron.

Car flipped over during storm in Akron (photos)

