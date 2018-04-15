Amazon Fulfillment Center damaged in Twinsburg during storm

The Amazon Fulfillment Center was damaged in Twinsburg during the storm on Sunday. (Source Twinsburg Fire Department)

The Amazon Fulfillment Center was damaged in Twinsburg during the storm on Sunday.

The Twinsburg Fire Department said the roof was heavily damaged.

Everyone was evacuated from the building, according to investigators.

The Fire Department said two people suffered minor injuries during the incident.

An HVAC Unit was damaged during the storm.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Summit County was in a tornado warning for about 45 minutes on Sunday.

