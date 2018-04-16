Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling and looking more like March today

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Morning Commuter Alert:

Heads up, commuters! We accumulated quite a bit of rainfall on Sunday. Areas of ponding are likely on our local roadways. If you encounter a road that is submerged, do not attempt to drive on it. Turn around.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today is going to be quite cold for this time of the year. Temperatures will be in the low 40s for most of the day. It will be blustery too, so it will feel even colder than that.

9:00 AM: 41°, Noon: 39°, 5:00 PM: 42°

The early-morning rain showers should move out fairly quickly, giving way to cloudy skies. Areas of light rain will develop after lunchtime. Light rain may mix with snow.

Areas of light rain and snow will continue through the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s.

Minor snowfall accumulation is possible in the Primary Snow Belt.

Unsettled For Much Of The Week:

We'll wake up to areas of snow on Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm up, snow will mix with rain. This moisture should shift east into the Primary Snow Belt Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday's snowfall accumulations will be fairly minor. Most locations will see less than 1".

Primary Snow Belt: 1" - 2"

Cleveland, Elyria, Medina, Akron: Around 1"

Everyone will dry out on Tuesday night.

Rain chances pick back up on Wednesday evening. Rain will hang around through Thursday.

Conditions will finally improve by the tail end of the work week. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are looking dry for now.

No Big Warm-Up This Week:

Last week we had a big warm-up to look forward to. This week will be cooler, but we will get a little bump in temperatures later in the week.