Northeast Ohio weather: Windy with snow showers

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The cold April pattern rolls on. The strong winds tonight and tomorrow will not help matters. A strong area of low pressure located over Upstate New York will continue to feed us moisture. It will be cold enough for snow showers to fly tonight and the first half of the day tomorrow. Snow accumulations will generally be 1 inch or less tonight and then another 1 inch or less tomorrow. Winds will gust out of the west well over 30 mph tonight and up to 40 mph tomorrow. We only make it into the low 40s for a high tomorrow. I have us dry Tuesday night. The next system arrives later Wednesday. We will see some sun and milder temperatures in advance of this guy. Rain develops from west to east later in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be wet.