I-77 reopens; several Northeast Ohio roadways remain closed due to flooding

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Harvard Road and the Jennings Freeway (Source: WOIO)
The Ohio Department of Transportation says I-77 has reopened following Sunday night's flooding, but high-standing water remains an issue throughout Northeast Ohio.

The through lanes on I-77 reopened at approximately 3 a.m. according to ODOT, but the ramp from I-77 north to Broadway Avenue remains closed.

In the University Circle area, Cedar Avenue was closed overnight and into Monday morning as the water from Doan Brook overflowed, rushing water and debris down the roadway.

Cedar Avenue reopened just before 7 a.m. Monday. Because of flooding in the area, numerous Cleveland schools are closed due to the high-standing water.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also reports several road closures in Mahoning County.

Sunday's storm was so severe at one point, high winds flipped a car over in Akron.

Click here for a complete list of closures on Ohio interstates and major roadways from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

