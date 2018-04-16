I-77 reopens; several Northeast Ohio roadways remain closed due to flooding

The Ohio Department of Transportation says I-77 has reopened following Sunday night's flooding, but high-standing water remains an issue throughout Northeast Ohio.

WATCH LIVE: First Alert Traffic and Weather Updates on Wake Up Cleveland.

The through lanes on I-77 reopened at approximately 3 a.m. according to ODOT, but the ramp from I-77 north to Broadway Avenue remains closed.

*UPDATE* #CLEtraffic All lanes of I-77 north at Broadway Ave are now OPEN! The I-77 north exit ramp to Broadway Ave remains closed as some high water does remain in the area. Motorists are being detoured via Pershing Ave. — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) April 16, 2018

In the University Circle area, Cedar Avenue was closed overnight and into Monday morning as the water from Doan Brook overflowed, rushing water and debris down the roadway.

Several roads closed in University Circle this morning. We're at the intersection of Ambleside & Cedar where the road is closed because of standing water-- specifically under the train overpass that runs through here. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/t0FJHsK6oQ — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) April 16, 2018

Cedar Avenue reopened just before 7 a.m. Monday. Because of flooding in the area, numerous Cleveland schools are closed due to the high-standing water.

The John Hay High School Campus and Cleveland School of the Arts are closed today due to flooding in the area. — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) April 16, 2018

The Ohio Department of Transportation also reports several road closures in Mahoning County.

The following roads are closed due to flooding in Mahoning County.



SR 165 between US 62 and SR 165



SR 711 south to I-680 north ramp — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) April 16, 2018

Sunday's storm was so severe at one point, high winds flipped a car over in Akron.

Click here for a complete list of closures on Ohio interstates and major roadways from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

*FLOOD ADVISORY* remains in place for many of us through the morning. #ohwx @cleveland19news If you come upon a road that is flooded, do not drive over it. Always a terrible decision. pic.twitter.com/udSkU7lOW0 — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) April 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.