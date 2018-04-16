Cleveland Browns report to offseason workouts today

The Cleveland Browns report to the first day of off-season workouts. (Source: WOIO)

Today is the start of the Browns’ 2018 off-season program.

It's about that time of the year

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for a ground breaking season. - They've already added fire power to their skill positions and look to make even more moves in the NFL Draft on April 26.

The players reported this morning to the workout facilities in Berea

The boys are back ?? pic.twitter.com/eKrX50hFpN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 16, 2018

.@God_Son80 is in the building for Day 1!



Stay tuned ... pic.twitter.com/viokOt5QdR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 16, 2018

According to the desk of the Cleveland Browns, the NFL breaks the off-season down into three different phases.

Phase One (the first two weeks) consists of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two (three weeks) consists of on-field workouts that may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a “separates” basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three (final four weeks) includes a maximum of 10 OTA practices without live contact.

