Cleveland Browns report to offseason workouts today

Today is the start of the Browns’ 2018 off-season program.
It's about that time of the year
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for a ground breaking season. - They've already added fire power to their skill positions and look to make even more moves in the NFL Draft on April 26.
The players reported this morning to the workout facilities in Berea
The boys are back
.@God_Son80 is in the building for Day 1!
Stay tuned
According to the desk of the Cleveland Browns, the NFL breaks the off-season down into three different phases.
Phase One (the first two weeks) consists of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.
Phase Two (three weeks) consists of on-field workouts that may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a “separates” basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
Phase Three (final four weeks) includes a maximum of 10 OTA practices without live contact.
