Jamie's baby diary: Planning a baby shower

A Charming Fête is a locally-owned planning company specializing in many events, including baby showers.

Co-owners Lisa Costin and Somer Khouri Bedran joined Jamie Sullivan to talk about what they can do for a baby shower.

The focus is on details and they really cater to the client. The will work with your budget and your taste. You give them your inspiration and they work with you from there.

They like their clients to set a budget. This gives everyone the ability to get what they want.

Bright fun colors were the theme of the day for this interview! Many items today included bright fun colors:

The printed napkins and linens came from L’Nique.

Bake and Tell made the beautiful baby cookie cake. It actually spells out B-A-B-Y which is a nice option instead of a cake.

The mocktail was made with Pope’s Kitchen syrups, lemonade and club soda.

The fresh flowers are from Lush and Lovely, in Ohio City.

Jamie's Baby Diary entries:

Click here for more information on A Charming Fête.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.