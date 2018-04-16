Police arrest man for 2016 murder in Brunswick

Brunswick police took a man into custody on Saturday morning in connection to a murder that occurred two years ago.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, police responded to the 1600 block of Stoneybrook Lane and arrested Richard L. Berger for the murder of Starr Pawliczka.

Police initially responded to Berger's home in April 2016 and found Pawliczka unresponsive. Two years later, police now believe that Berger is responsible for the woman's death.

Brunswick police say Berger was processed at Brunswick City Jail and was later transported to the Medina County Jail for holding.

Police did not detail Pawliczka's exact cause of death.

