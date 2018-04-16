U.S. Marshals name Cleveland murder suspect as their Fugitive of the Week

U.S. Marshals say a man who murdered a Cleveland woman is their Fugitive of the Week.

Gary Sanders is wanted for the fatal shooting of a woman near the 1400 block of W. 112th on Feb. 23.

According to police, Sanders fled the scene on foot before officers arrived and remains on the loose.

Sanders, aka "Little G", last lived in the 1500 block of Coventry Road in East Cleveland.

U.S. Marshals say Sanders is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

