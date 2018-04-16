3 Akron homes randomly riddled with bullets over the weekend

Police are investigating a string of shootings that left several Akron-area homes damaged by gunfire on Friday and Sunday.

According to Akron police, the first shooting was reported Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Weeks Street. The resident told police that multiple shots were fired at her home, striking the front window and siding. Several shell cases were recovered in her front yard and in the street.

The second shooting occurred just before midnight on Friday in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue, according to police. The resident says an unknown suspect fired a shot into the apartment.

The third shooting took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Irisdale Place. Police were told by the resident that he just arrived home when he heard five gunshots. He then realized his house was struck.

Police have not said if they believe the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is urged to contact the Akron Police Department.

