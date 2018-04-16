Browns pre-draft coverage: Everything you need to know leading up to the big day

The 2018 NFL Draft will take place on April 26, in Dallas Texas. (Source: AP Images)

We're just 10 days away from the 2018 NFL Draft! The Cleveland Browns have fate in their hands with the first and fourth picks in their grasp.

The only question is who will we pick?

Clear favorites: Our struggles at quarterback haven't gone unnoticed, the Browns struggled to move the ball all season long. Quarterback Deshone Kizer ended the season with 11 TDs and 22 interceptions with a QB rating of 60.5.

This off-season the Brownies picked up mobile quarterback Tyrod Taylor. But they may look into this season's quarterback class to bring a prospect on board.

Sam Darnold: The USC quarterback measured at 6-foot-3 inches and 221 pounds at the NFL Combine. He has good size, but he isn't as mobile as some other prospects in the draft. He had a much better freshman campaign, but still finished the year with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

sam darnold's peaks are fun. his hype is easy to understand pic.twitter.com/frAnvL0kUW — charles mcdonald (a guy at the airport) (@FourVerts) April 12, 2018

Josh Allen: The 6-foot-5 inch, 230-pound quarterback has a big arm and showed it all season long with the Wyoming Cowboys. The Browns may select him with the first pick and let him develop behind the veteran Tyrod Taylor.

The area where Josh Allen can continue to build off of is his ability to make short/intermediate throws on a rope with timing. pic.twitter.com/mrJjFqnHi9 — Corner Handbook Out Now (@NFLFilmStudy) September 15, 2017

Why not a running back?

Running backs aren't typically taken this early. But experts say it may be worth it for Penn State's Saquon Barkley. The 5-foot-11 inch, 230-pound tailback is a very explosive runner. He put on a show, during the NFL Combine and organizations have been looking to pull the trigger ever since.

