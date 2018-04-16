East Cleveland police say suspect confesses to chase that injured 13-year-old boy

Officers have arrested the driver they say struck a 13-year-old boy while fleeing from police.

The chase happened Feb. 23.

East Cleveland police officers say they attempted to pull over Hassan Forrest after a license check revealed the vehicle was stolen.

Forrest allegedly refused to stop and struck Jaden Paolino near the intersection of Eddy Road and St. Clair Avenue.

Paolino suffered a broken leg, a broken arm and a serious head injury.

According to officers, Forrest fled the scene and was just arrested.

He is now charged with failure to comply, aggravated vehicular assault, stopping after an accident and tampering with evidence.

Police also say Forrest confessed to the crime.

Officers have issued warrants for two other suspects who were in Forrest's car.

