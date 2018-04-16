Construction starts on the North Olmsted Swensons restaurant

Swensons will be located at the former Ari's Family Restaurant. (Source: WOIO)

Monday is the first day of construction for the new Swensons restaurant.

It will be located on the corner of Lorain and Dover Center Roads.

Swensons says construction will take a couple of months, but the plan is to have the restaurant open sometime this summer.

An official grand opening date will be announced later.

The Akron-based fast-food burger chain has several locations throughout the area, but this is the first location on the west side.

The chain is best known for its signature Galley boy, a double cheeseburger with two sauces.

