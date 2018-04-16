Construction starts on the North Olmsted Swensons restaurant - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Construction starts on the North Olmsted Swensons restaurant

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Swensons will be located at the former Ari's Family Restaurant. (Source: WOIO) Swensons will be located at the former Ari's Family Restaurant. (Source: WOIO)
NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) -

Monday is the first day of construction for the new Swensons restaurant.

It will be located on the corner of Lorain and Dover Center Roads.

Swensons says construction will take a couple of months, but the plan is to have the restaurant open sometime this summer.

An official grand opening date will be announced later.

The Akron-based fast-food burger chain has several locations throughout the area, but this is the first location on the west side.

The chain is best known for its signature Galley boy, a double cheeseburger with two sauces.

