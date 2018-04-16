Taste Buds: Foraging for mushrooms and Hingetown's new deli

Are you feeling adventurous? This week on Taste Buds, Cleveland 19's foodie and culinary video podcast, Chefs Dave Kocab and Matt Mytro, along with Cleveland 19’s Jen Picciano, will be talking about foraging for wild mushrooms and about a new eatery opening in Hingetown.

Jeremy Umansky, a professional forager, will talk strategy and best practices if you want to hunt for the valuable morel mushrooms, now in season in Ohio through May. According to Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Naturalist Erin Shaw, this should be a good season.

"Flood, fallen trees and fire propagate morels," Shaw said. "We’ve had lots of flooding and fallen trees this year."

Umansky is also set to open Larder: a Curated Delicatessen & Bakery, next week. He used Kickstarter as the primary funding source. The Taste Buds guest will give fans of his food an idea of what you can expect when doors open on April 24.

Kocab, Chef de Cuisine at The Black Pig, and Mytro, Chef/Partner at Flour will talk about how they incorporate things like morels and other seasonal things, like ramps, into dishes at their restaurants.

You can watch Taste Buds live at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays

