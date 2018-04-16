EF1 tornado causes damage in Summit County - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

EF1 tornado causes damage in Summit County (video)

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
A photo of a car flipped over during the storm on Sunday. (Source Eric Logan) A photo of a car flipped over during the storm on Sunday. (Source Eric Logan)
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

According to the National Weather Service, a brief EF1 tornado caused the damage in Coventry Township in Summit County Sunday evening.  

EF1 tornadoes measure winds 86 to 110 miles per hour. 

Several businesses on Manchester Road felt the effects of the winds, but fortunately, no lives were lost. 

The storm caused power outages throughout the area. Two cars were flipped over or spun around in the parking area across the road near Wendy's.

This isn't the only the severe weather in the area. 

According to the National Weather Service, these areas are subject to flooding throughout the rest of the day.

  • Portage County until 4:15 p.m. Monday
  • Geauga County until 4:15 p.m. Monday
  • Cuyahoga County until 6:15 p.m. Monday
  • Medina County until 6:15 p.m. Monday
  • Stark County until 6:15 p.m. Monday
  • Summit County until 6:15 p.m. Monday
  • Wayne County until 6:15 p.m. Monday
  • Holmes County until 6:15 p.m. Monday
  • Mahoning County until 4:45 p.m. Monday
  • Trumbull County until 4:45 p.m. Monday

A downburst also damaged the Amazon building in Twinsburg, according to NWS.  The building sustained roof damage. The downburst had winds about 70 miles per hour.

