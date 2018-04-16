EF1 tornado causes damage in Summit County (video)

A photo of a car flipped over during the storm on Sunday. (Source Eric Logan)

According to the National Weather Service, a brief EF1 tornado caused the damage in Coventry Township in Summit County Sunday evening.

EF1 tornadoes measure winds 86 to 110 miles per hour.

Several businesses on Manchester Road felt the effects of the winds, but fortunately, no lives were lost.

The storm caused power outages throughout the area. Two cars were flipped over or spun around in the parking area across the road near Wendy's.

This isn't the only the severe weather in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, these areas are subject to flooding throughout the rest of the day.

Portage County until 4:15 p.m. Monday

until 4:15 p.m. Monday Geauga County until 4:15 p.m. Monday

until 4:15 p.m. Monday Cuyahoga County until 6:15 p.m. Monday

until 6:15 p.m. Monday Medina County until 6:15 p.m. Monday

until 6:15 p.m. Monday Stark County until 6:15 p.m. Monday

until 6:15 p.m. Monday Summit County until 6:15 p.m. Monday

until 6:15 p.m. Monday Wayne County until 6:15 p.m. Monday

until 6:15 p.m. Monday Holmes County until 6:15 p.m. Monday

until 6:15 p.m. Monday Mahoning County until 4:45 p.m. Monday

until 4:45 p.m. Monday Trumbull County until 4:45 p.m. Monday

A downburst also damaged the Amazon building in Twinsburg, according to NWS. The building sustained roof damage. The downburst had winds about 70 miles per hour.

