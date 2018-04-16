EF1 tornado causes damage in Summit County (video)

According to the National Weather Service, a brief EF1 tornado caused the damage in Coventry Township in Summit County Sunday evening.
EF1 tornadoes measure winds 86 to 110 miles per hour.
Several businesses on Manchester Road felt the effects of the winds, but fortunately, no lives were lost.
The storm caused power outages throughout the area. Two cars were flipped over or spun around in the parking area across the road near Wendy's.
This isn't the only the severe weather in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, these areas are subject to flooding throughout the rest of the day.
A downburst also damaged the Amazon building in Twinsburg, according to NWS. The building sustained roof damage. The downburst had winds about 70 miles per hour.
