Two people are dead after a plane crash in Coshocton county

According to the Coshocton Police Department two people are dead after a small plane crash.

The Beechcraft Bonanza Be33 aircraft was destined for DeLand, Florida and left Elyria, Ohio earlier this morning.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. in a remote location near County Road 401.

The victims of the crash have yet to be identified, stay tuned for more updates.

