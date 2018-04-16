Two people are dead after a plane crash in Coshocton county - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Two people are dead after a plane crash in Coshocton county

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WOIO)
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH -

According to the Coshocton Police Department two people are dead after a small plane crash.

The Beechcraft Bonanza Be33 aircraft was destined for DeLand, Florida and left Elyria, Ohio earlier this morning.  

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. in a remote location near County Road 401.

The victims of the crash have yet to be identified, stay tuned for more updates. 

